Steelers sign Kwiatkoski and Sunahara

Jun 20, 2023 at 04:48 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski and long snapper Rex Sunahara, and released wide receiver Anthony Miller on Tuesday.

Kwiatkoski was signed after the team brought him in for a tryout during minicamp.

Kwiatkoski was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Bears (2016-19) before joining the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons (2020-21).

Last year he played for the Atlanta Falcons where he was used mainly on special teams. He played in 12 games and finished with seven special teams tackles.

Kwiatkoski has played in 89 games, starting 34, and has 293 tackles, seven sacks, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions.

Kwiatkoski is a Pittsburgh native who played at Bethel Park High School and was part of their 2008 WPIAL Championship team. He went to college at West Virginia.

"I grew up a Steelers fan," said Kwiatkoski during the team's minicamp. "Bethel Park, obviously, I was close. Awesome opportunity for me, and I am excited about it."

This is Sunahara's second stint with the Steelers, previously being signed to the team's practice squad late in the 2021 season and then being signed to a Reserve/Future contract following the 2021 season.

Sunahara first signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He most recently spent time with the Arlington Renegades of the XFL.

He began his collegiate career at the University of Rhode Island, where he also played basketball, but transferred to West Virginia where he was the team's long snapper for two seasons (2018-19).

