Steelers sign Heyward, Robinson, Oladokun

Robinson, who played at Ole Miss, was a running back for most of his college career, playing linebacker for just one year.

"That is part of what we like about him," said Brian Flores, senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach. "There is some upside here. Somebody who hasn't played the position for a long time. He showed speed, athleticism, toughness, physicality. A lot of things we liked. He is a fun guy to watch on film.

"I think he has some upside. Anything that is a new position there was a little bit of a learning curve early in the season. As you watched him progress you saw him improve, get better. That is what you are looking for. You like to see that as a coach. He is a hard-working kid. I got that feeling meeting him. It's important to him. That is a big part of making progress as a player. I know he will work to get better."

Flores said how Robinson fits in to the defense is up to him, and he does know special teams will be a part of it.

"I always tell players take advantage of your opportunities," said Flores. "If he comes in and works, and improves every day and works to get better, he'll have a chance.

"For any rookie there is going to be a big learning curve. Still being new to the position, but there is a big learning curve for all rookies. There is a lot going on for rookies.