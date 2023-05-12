Steelers sign Herbig, Anderson

Herbig said the Steelers defense is the right fit for him and he is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

"It's the right place for me," said Herbig. "It's exactly where I need to be. They want me to come in and be a dawg. That is what I do. Whatever they ask me to do I am going to come in and do it."

Herbig also is thrilled for the opportunity to be a teammate of his brother, Nate, the free agent guard who signed with the team this offseason.