Steelers sign Herbig, Anderson

May 12, 2023 at 03:45 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed rookie linebacker Nick Herbig, the fourth-round selection from Wisconsin, and rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, the seventh-round selection from Maryland, to four-year contracts.

Herbig was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, as well as a CBS Sports second-team All-American and Walter Camp second-team All-America selection. In addition, Herbig was an Associated Press third-team All-American.

"I am excited to get to work with him," said outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "Looking forward to it. Right now, he will be at outside linebacker. That is where we have him. He is athletic enough (to move around) but we're going to start him at outside backer and try to make a big-time player out of him.

"Really like his pass-rush ability, really like his competitiveness. His toughness is on tape."

Herbig said the Steelers defense is the right fit for him and he is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

"It's the right place for me," said Herbig. "It's exactly where I need to be. They want me to come in and be a dawg. That is what I do. Whatever they ask me to do I am going to come in and do it."

Herbig also is thrilled for the opportunity to be a teammate of his brother, Nate, the free agent guard who signed with the team this offseason.

"It's all I've really dreamed about," said Herbig. "Now I get a chance to play for the Steelers, a legendary organization. And I get the chance to play with my brother. That's all I could ever ask for. Me and him talked about this since we were little kids. We shared the same dream. We've worked out together. That is my best friend. I don't think blood could make us any closer. I am so happy to be here."

PHOTOS: Herbig in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 4th round pick, LB Nick Herbig

Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Wisconsin's Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State's Zack Annexstad (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig celebrates forcing a fumble that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10.

Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa wide receiver Diante Vines (0) tries to break a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis., Dec. 19, 2020.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tackles Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Madison, Wis., Dec. 19, 2020.

Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10.
Penn State's Noah Cain gets past Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Penn State won 16-10.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig stops Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10.

Anderson was taken with the 251st overall pick. He was a 2022 Pro Football Focus Preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection.

Anderson started all 13 games in 2022 for Maryland. He played 12 at right guard and one at right tackle. He blocked for a Maryland passing attack that ranked third in the Big Ten, averaging 259.8 yards per game.

Anderson played every position on the offensive line while at Maryland, giving him position versatility, something that will be beneficial.

"I feel like it helps a lot," said Anderson. "In the NFL, snaps are limited, and seasons are limited when you're stuck at one position, so adding versatility to the team is definitely a bonus when teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that. It's always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line."

He has played center in several games, giving the team plenty of options for him.

"I played four games. I started four games at center in 2021," said Anderson. "I've practiced at center throughout practice this past year and at center the year before that. I've practiced at center pretty much every time. I played it in the Shrine Bowl recently in Las Vegas, back in February, and I've always got a ball in my hand. It was always something that I practiced because I value that flexibility.

"They say your best ability is availability, but behind that, I feel like it's versatility. So, being available and being versatile is definitely something that I try to be in my game."

PHOTOS: Anderson in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers 7th round pick, OL Spencer Anderson

Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18.
Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18.

Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.
Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action against Charlotte during an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson in action against Charlotte during an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18.
Maryland center Spencer Anderson (54) prepares for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Maryland and Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18.

