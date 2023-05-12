Steelers sign Herbig, Anderson

The Steelers signed rookie linebacker Nick Herbig, the fourth-round selection from Wisconsin, and rookie offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, the seventh-round selection from Maryland, to four-year contracts.
Herbig was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, as well as a CBS Sports second-team All-American and Walter Camp second-team All-America selection. In addition, Herbig was an Associated Press third-team All-American.
"I am excited to get to work with him," said outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. "Looking forward to it. Right now, he will be at outside linebacker. That is where we have him. He is athletic enough (to move around) but we're going to start him at outside backer and try to make a big-time player out of him.
"Really like his pass-rush ability, really like his competitiveness. His toughness is on tape."
Herbig said the Steelers defense is the right fit for him and he is willing to do whatever is asked of him.
"It's the right place for me," said Herbig. "It's exactly where I need to be. They want me to come in and be a dawg. That is what I do. Whatever they ask me to do I am going to come in and do it."
Herbig also is thrilled for the opportunity to be a teammate of his brother, Nate, the free agent guard who signed with the team this offseason.
"It's all I've really dreamed about," said Herbig. "Now I get a chance to play for the Steelers, a legendary organization. And I get the chance to play with my brother. That's all I could ever ask for. Me and him talked about this since we were little kids. We shared the same dream. We've worked out together. That is my best friend. I don't think blood could make us any closer. I am so happy to be here."
Anderson was taken with the 251st overall pick. He was a 2022 Pro Football Focus Preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection.
Anderson started all 13 games in 2022 for Maryland. He played 12 at right guard and one at right tackle. He blocked for a Maryland passing attack that ranked third in the Big Ten, averaging 259.8 yards per game.
Anderson played every position on the offensive line while at Maryland, giving him position versatility, something that will be beneficial.
"I feel like it helps a lot," said Anderson. "In the NFL, snaps are limited, and seasons are limited when you're stuck at one position, so adding versatility to the team is definitely a bonus when teams usually travel with seven to eight linemen, if that. It's always a good help when you can help at all five spots on the offensive line."
He has played center in several games, giving the team plenty of options for him.
"I played four games. I started four games at center in 2021," said Anderson. "I've practiced at center throughout practice this past year and at center the year before that. I've practiced at center pretty much every time. I played it in the Shrine Bowl recently in Las Vegas, back in February, and I've always got a ball in my hand. It was always something that I practiced because I value that flexibility.
"They say your best ability is availability, but behind that, I feel like it's versatility. So, being available and being versatile is definitely something that I try to be in my game."
