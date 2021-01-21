Steelers sign four to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers have signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts, including defensive back Stephen Denmark, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, tight end Charles Jones and tight end Dax Raymond.

Denmark was selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 238th overall pick. He was on the Bears' practice squad for the 2019 season and through Week 5 of the 2020 season. Denmark played college football at Valdosta State.

Haskins was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the No. 15 pick overall, by the Washington Football Team. He has completed 267 of 444 pass attempts for 2,804 yards (60.1%) with 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in two seasons. In 2020 he completed 148 of 241 passes for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, before being released by Washington.

Haskins played college football at Ohio State where he finished third in the Heisman Trophy race in 2018. He finished his college career completing 413 of 590 passes (70%) for 5,396 yards, 54 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2018 he had 373 completions for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Jones was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Nov. 17, 2020. He had previously been on the practice squads for Jacksonville and Buffalo. Jones had 40 receptions for 268 yards and five touchdowns in his college career at Tulane.