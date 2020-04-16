Steelers sign four to add depth

The Steelers added some depth to their roster in advance of the 2020 NFL Draft by signing four free agents, including defensive back Breon Borders, tackle Anthony Coyle, center John Keenoy and defensive back Arrion Springs.

Borders, who played collegiately at Duke, originally signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Raiders practice squad, the Buffalo Bills active roster and the Houston Texans practice squad. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he spent time on the practice squad before being activated to the 53-man roster, where he spent part of the 2018 and 2019 season. He finished the 2019 season on the Washington Redskins 53-man roster but was waived in late March. He has played in 13 games with seven tackles, including six solo stops.

Coyle, who played at Fordham, was most recently with the New York Guardians in the XFL. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending time with the Texans he was signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He also spent part of the 2019 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Coyle played in 48 games at Fordham, starting 10 at right tackle and 34 at left tackle. He was first-team All-Patriot league in his final two seasons.

Keenoy played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent following a tryout after the 2019 NFL Draft. Keenoy played college football at Western Michigan where he started 51 of the 52 games he played in over four seasons.