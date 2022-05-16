Steelers sign four players

The Steelers signed four undrafted rookie free agents, all players who were at the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Those signed include Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason, South Carolina cornerback Carlins Platel, Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba and East Carolina receiver Tyler Snead.

Coach Mike Tomlin said during rookie minicamp that they would be looking at all of the 28 players there on a tryout basis to see if anyone stood out.

"It's also a rookie tryout weekend and so we're really watching a lot of guys who are putting their best foot forward in an effort to maybe launch their NFL careers," said Tomlin. "So, we're excited about that as well."

Mason, 6-6, 305, was a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection after finishing the season with 42 tackles and a career-high 7.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had a team-high nine quarterback hurries. He finished his college career with 106 tackles, 15 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Platel, 6-1, 205, transferred to South Carolina and played in 12 games, with seven starts, in 2021 at the nickel position. He finished last season with 21 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He transferred from Assumption after sitting out the 2020 season when the school didn't compete because of COVID.

Sciba, 5-9, 191, holds the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest records with 34 consecutive field goals made and was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA, ACC and Wake Forest at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history.

Snead, 5-7, 174, finished his career with 201 receptions for 2,380 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another one. In 2021 he had 67 receptions for 855 yards and four touchdowns.