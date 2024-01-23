Steelers sign five to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed five players to Reserve/Future contracts today, including several players who spent time on the practice squad in 2023.

The team signed defensive back Kalon Barnes, defensive back Thomas Graham, linebacker Tyler Murray, linebacker David Perales and defensive back Josiah Scott.

Barnes was signed to the Steelers practice squad leading up to the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns in 2023. Barnes was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft but was released on the final roster cutdown. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, before he was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster in mid-December. He played college football at Baylor University where he started 10 games his senior season, recording 23 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. He finished his time at Baylor with three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two and a half tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

Graham was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games for the Bears, recording 13 tackles and four passes defensed. He also spent time on the Bears practice squad. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns off the Bears practice squad early in the 2022 season. He played at the University of Oregon where he finished his career with 182 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, eight interceptions, 40 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Murray spent a short time on the Steelers practice squad in November. He was signed to it while working at Amazon. He originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent a short time on the Bengals practice squad this season. Murray played college football at Memphis in 2022 where he started all 13 games. He recorded 67 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions, three quarterback hurries and two passes defensed. He was a third-team All-AAC (Phil Steele) preseason selection. Prior to Memphis he played at Charlotte where he started all 18 games he appeared in. He was a two-time Honorable-Mention All-Conference USA selection.

Perales was signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He spent time on and off the practice squad during the 2023 season. Perales played college football at Fresno State where he finished his career with 22.5 sacks, the sixth most in school history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and finished with a career-high 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss. Perales had two forced fumbles, one interception and five passes defensed. He ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He transferred to Fresno State after starting his college career at Sacramento State.