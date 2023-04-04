Steelers sign Fehoko, Neal

Neal has played in 80 career games, starting 61 of them in seven seasons. He has 463 career tackles, 320 solo stops, and 21 tackles for a loss. He has 20 passes defensed, 11 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

Neal spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in all 17 games, with eight starts. He finished the season with 61 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, one interception and half a sack.

Neal played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, starting five of the 14 games he played in. He finished that season with 70 tackles, 42 of them solo stops, and added one sack.

He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 17th overall pick. He spent his first five seasons with the Falcons, where he played in 49 games, starting all of them.

His rookie season he recorded 105 tackles, 72 solo, while starting 14 games. He started all 16 games in 2017, finishing with a career high 113 tackles, 81 solo, and an interception, while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Neal missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. His 2019 season was also marred by injuries, playing in only three games before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.