Steelers sign Fehoko, Neal

Apr 04, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers continue to make roster moves, signing nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract and safety Keanu Neal to a two-year contract.

Fehoko has spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles.

He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.

He started the 2021 season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster from the practice squad multiple times during the season. He played in eight games, starting one, and had 13 tackles, five of them solo stops.

He spent most of the 2020 season on the Chargers practice squad, but was activated for two games.

Fehoko, who is from Hawaii, played college football at Louisiana State after transferring from Texas Tech.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Breiden Fehoko

Steelers signed NT Breiden Fehoko on a one-year contract

NT Breiden Fehoko
1 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
2 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
3 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Breiden Fehoko
4 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Breiden Fehoko
5 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
NT Breiden Fehoko
6 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
7 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

NFL/2021 National Football League
NT Breiden Fehoko
8 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
9 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Breiden Fehoko
10 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Ben Liebenberg/2021 National Football League
NT Breiden Fehoko
11 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
12 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
13 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Breiden Fehoko
14 / 14

NT Breiden Fehoko

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Neal has played in 80 career games, starting 61 of them in seven seasons. He has 463 career tackles, 320 solo stops, and 21 tackles for a loss. He has 20 passes defensed, 11 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

Neal spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in all 17 games, with eight starts. He finished the season with 61 tackles, 39 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, one interception and half a sack.

Neal played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, starting five of the 14 games he played in. He finished that season with 70 tackles, 42 of them solo stops, and added one sack.

He was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the 17th overall pick. He spent his first five seasons with the Falcons, where he played in 49 games, starting all of them.

His rookie season he recorded 105 tackles, 72 solo, while starting 14 games. He started all 16 games in 2017, finishing with a career high 113 tackles, 81 solo, and an interception, while earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Neal missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. His 2019 season was also marred by injuries, playing in only three games before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

He bounced back in 2019, starting 15 games and recording 98 tackles, 74 of them solo stops, nine tackles for a loss, one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery.

PHOTOS: Steelers sign Keanu Neal

Steelers signed S Keanu Neal on a two-year contract

S Keanu Neal
1 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
2 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
3 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
4 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
5 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
6 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
7 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
8 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
9 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
10 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
11 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Keanu Neal
12 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
13 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
14 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
15 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Justin Berl/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
16 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
17 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Jonathan Bachman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Keanu Neal
18 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Winslow Townson/Panini
S Keanu Neal
19 / 19

S Keanu Neal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
