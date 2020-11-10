Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Edmunds to 53-man roster

Nov 10, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds to the 53-man roster. Edmunds was released on Saturday after the team activated linebackers Avery Williamson and Jayrone Elliott.

Edmunds will take the roster spot of tight end Vance McDonald, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday evening.

Edmunds was on the practice squad to start the 2020 season and then activated for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games, before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 31.

Edmunds opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams.
His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards when both James Conner and Benny Snell were inactive due to injuries.

In 2018 he spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Dec. 4. He played in four games in 2018, but finished the season without a carry, seeing action mostly on special teams.

Edmunds began his career with the New Orleans Saints, and for his career has 31 carries for 140 yards and has 13 special teams tackles.

