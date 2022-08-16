Steelers sign Dunkle; make additional moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including signing guard William Dunkle.

Dunkle originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in May, but was released by them in mid-June.

Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

In addition, with all teams required to reduce their roster to 85 players by 4 p.m., the team placed safety Karl Joseph and receiver Anthony Miller on the Reserve/Injured List.

The team also waived four players, including defensive tackle Doug Costin, offensive tackle Jake Dixon, punter Cameron Nizialek and center Chris Owens.