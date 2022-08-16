Transactions

Presented by

Steelers sign Dunkle; make additional moves

Aug 16, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including signing guard William Dunkle.

Dunkle originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in May, but was released by them in mid-June.

Dunkle played college football at San Diego State (2018-21) where he started at right guard in 30 of his 32 games played. In 2021 he earned All-America honors from the Associated Press, Phil Steele, Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Network.

In addition, with all teams required to reduce their roster to 85 players by 4 p.m., the team placed safety Karl Joseph and receiver Anthony Miller on the Reserve/Injured List.

The team also waived four players, including defensive tackle Doug Costin, offensive tackle Jake Dixon, punter Cameron Nizialek and center Chris Owens.

The next roster move is to 80 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Teams will have to cut their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Related Content

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

news

Johnson signed to a new three-year contract

The Steelers signed receiver Diontae Johnson to a new three-year contract

news

Steelers sign Teague III

Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract

news

Steelers signed McKinley

The Steelers signed receiver Javon McKinley

news

McNichols signed to one-year contract

The team signed running back Jeremy McNichols at the start of training camp

news

Costin signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract

news

Steelers sign Pickett

The Steelers signed rookie number one pick Kenny Pickett

news

Ogunjobi signed to one-year contract

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year contract

news

Fitzpatrick signed to new five-year contract

The Steelers signed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract

Advertising