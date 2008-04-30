Steelers
Sign Defensive Lineman Kyle Clement
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed undrafted rookie free agent defensive lineman Kyle Clement, it was announced today.
Clement played collegiately at NCAA Division-II Northwood University, where he was a two-time first-team All-GLIAC selection in 2005 and 2007, along with a second-team selection in 2006. He started 33-of-45 career games, finishing his career with 143 tackles (99 solo), 50.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.
Clement and all Steelers will participate in the team's mandatory mini camp this weekend (May 2-4).