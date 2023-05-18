Transactions

Steelers sign Cook 

May 18, 2023 at 03:45 PM

The Steelers have signed offensive tackle Dylan Cook, it was announced on Thursday.

Cook entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that spent the 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Before entering the League, Cook was a dominant force on the offensive line for Montana University. He played a total of 27 games (23 starts) in two seasons. During his time at MU, Cook was two-time Academic All-Big Sky, Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Big Sky, and was nominated for the William Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman." As an anchor of the offensive line, he helped Montana post its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014.

