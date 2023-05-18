Steelers sign Cook 

Cook entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that spent the 2022 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad. Before entering the League, Cook was a dominant force on the offensive line for Montana University. He played a total of 27 games (23 starts) in two seasons. During his time at MU, Cook was two-time Academic All-Big Sky, Phil Steele Fourth Team All-Big Sky, and was nominated for the William Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman." As an anchor of the offensive line, he helped Montana post its first 1,000-yard rusher since 2014.