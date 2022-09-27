Steelers sign Berry to practice squad

The Steelers signed a familiar face to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding punter Jordan Berry. Earlier in the day Coach Mike Tomlin said the punter Pressley Harvin III was experiencing hip discomfort following the Browns game last Thursday night.

Berry, who is in his eighth season in the NFL, spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers. He punted for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 but was released by them on Aug. 25.

Berry has played in 108 career games and has 463 career punts with a 44.8-yard average.

While with the Vikings he registered the fourth-most punts (78), fourth-most punting yards (3,225) and finished eighth in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (27). His 46.5 gross yard average last season ranked as second-highest in Minnesota history.

Berry punted 385 times for the black and gold in his six seasons, with an average of 44.4 yards and landed 154 punts inside the 20-yard line and with 18 touchbacks.

Berry punted in 11 games in 2020, with 57 punts for an average 45.8 yards and a net average of 40.5 yards. Berry had 23 punts inside the 20-yard line and three touchbacks. He also had three punts in the AFC Wild Card game against Cleveland.

In 2019 Berry punted 74 times for a 45.5 average, and a net average of 40.9, which was a single season team record for highest net punting average. He landed 24 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Berry was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL Draft out of Eastern Kentucky.