Steelers sign Anenih to practice squad

The Steelers signed outside linebacker David Anenih to the practice squad on Tuesday. Anenih was on the 53-man roster since Sept. 15 but was released on Oct. 9.

Anenih was on the Tennessee Titans practice squad before joining the Steelers in mid-September. Anenih was originally signed by the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released on the final cutdown after the preseason and then signed to their practice squad. He played in three preseason games, leading the Titans with three sacks and three quarterback hits, as well as the leader with two forced fumbles and two passes defensed.

He played at the University of Houston where he played in 56 games, starting 29. He had 99 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.