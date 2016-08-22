Steelers Sign Ahmed; Waived/Injured Manhart

PITTSBURGH ─ The Steelers signed rookie free agent guard Shahbaz Ahmed, it was announced today.
To make room for Ahmed on the roster, the Steelers Waived/Injured guard Cole Manhart.
