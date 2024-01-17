Steelers sign 17 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed 17 players to Reserve/Future contracts today, including many who were on the team's practice squad in 2023.

The full list of those signed is below:

Cornerback Luq Barcoo: Barcoo was signed to a one-year contract this offseason and added to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. Prior to signing with the Steelers, he played for the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He finished the season with 31 tackles, one interception and a sack. Barcoo was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in three games, starting one, and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for a loss and had a pass defensed. He has also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but didn't see action with any of the teams. Barcoo played two years at San Diego State where he had a breakout senior season. He led the NCAA with nine interceptions and was a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection.

Offensive tackle Tyler Beach: Beach signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Beach went to the University of Wisconsin where he played in 57 games over five seasons with the Badgers. In 2022 he played in 11 games, starting nine of them. He made six starts at left guard and three at tight end as an extra blocker and allowed only one sack according to Pro Football Focus. He was a 2021 All-Big Ten third team (coaches) selection and an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection (media). In 2020 he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection (coaches).

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway: Originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He led the team in receiving yards (698) and receiving touchdowns (six) in 2021, setting career-highs in both categories, as well as receptions (46). Played collegiately at Tennessee where he had 67 receptions for 911 yards and six touchdowns.

Fullback Jack Colletto: Colletto was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 9. Colletto was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Colletto played at Oregon State where he played in 43 games, finishing with 110 carries for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns and four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown. The versatile Colletto also played quarterback, completing 25 of 50 passes for 254, returned kicks and played linebacker early in his career. Colletto was a Hornung Award Winner his senior season, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection (all-purpose) and an Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team selection (all purpose).

Offensive tackle Kellen Diesch: Diesch was signed to the Steelers practice squad ahead of the team's Week 1 game. Diesch was most recently with the Chicago Bears, who released him during roster cutdowns this year. He originally signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the Dolphins and spent the 2022 season on the Chicago Bears practice squad. Diesch played college ball at Texas A&M, then transferred to Arizona State for two seasons.

Safety Jalen Elliott: Elliott spent time on the practice squad in 2023. Elliott originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He spent his rookie season on the Lions practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games, and later signed to the 53-man roster. He played in a total of eight games, starting one. Elliott signed with the New England Patriots during training camp in 2022. He played in the preseason but was released prior to the start of the regular season. Elliott also spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders. Elliott played in 51 games for the Fighting Irish, recording 173 tackles, 96 of them solo stops, six interceptions and a forced fumble.

Guard Joey Fisher: Fisher was signed to the Steelers practice squad at the start of the 2023 season and later released. Fisher was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released when the 49ers got down to the 53-man roster. Fisher played at Shepherd University where he started for three seasons, while the school didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a Division II First-Team All-America and All-PSAC First Team selection.

Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick:Fitzpatrick began the season on the practice squad but was added to the 53-man roster on Sept. 14. He was released from the active roster on Oct. 2 and signed back to the practice squad on Oct. 4. Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in four games in 2021 and was on the Titans practice squad in 2022, playing in one game. Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown in five regular season games. Fitzpatrick played at the University of Louisville where he had 154 receptions for 2,589 yards with 21 touchdowns during his career.

Offensive tackle Devery Hamilton: Hamilton signed with the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2021 NFL Draft and spent part of the season on their practice squad. He signed with the New York Giants in 2022 and spent time on their practice squad, as well as seeing limited game action. Hamilton began his college career at Stanford where he played in 12 games as a freshman and earned Pac-12 All-Academic honors. He split time between tackle and guard his sophomore year, and his junior year was cut short after four games when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Hamilton transferred to Duke for his redshirt senior year where he started 11 games.

Offensive tackle Anderson Hardy: Hardy originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played at Appalachian State, appearing in 44 games with 29 starts.

Wide receiver Keilahn Harris: Harris was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was released before the start of the season, but later brought back to the practice squad. Harris played college ball at Oklahoma Baptist where he played in 34 games. He had 196 receptions for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also returned kicks, including 70 for 1,570 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall: Marshall was signed to the practice squad at the start of the 2023 season. Marshall originally was signed by the Steelers at the end of the 2022 season from the New York Jets practice squad. Marshall was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 207th pick overall. He played in four games for the Jets in 2021 and recorded two tackles. Marshall played at the University of Arkansas where he started the 2020 season, finishing with 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, as well as a sack, forced fumble and pass defense. He played in 45 games at Arkansas, recording 71 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one pass defense, one and a half sacks and two forced fumbles.

Center Ryan McCollum: McCollum was on the practice squad in 2023. McCollum was also elevated for the Batlimore Ravens game in Week 5. McCollum was with the Steelers in training camp, but released prior to the start of the season. He was signed to the practice squad heading into the team's Week 2 game against the Browns game. McCollum also spent the 2022 season on the Steelers practice squad. McCollum was originally claimed by the Steelers off waivers from the Detroit Lions during training camp in 2022. McCollum has spent time with the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Steelers, playing in 13 games, with one start, during his three-year career.

Wide receiver Denzel Mims: Mims was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Oct. 3. He spent part of the offseason and preseason with the Detroit Lions, after they acquired him via a trade with the New York Jets. Mims spent his first three seasons in the league with the Jets, who selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 30 career games, starting 15, and has 42 receptions for 676 yards, a 16.1-yard average. He had his most productive season in 2020 when he had 23 receptions for 357 yards in nine games, starting eight of them. Mims played at Baylor where in 49 games, 26 of them starts, he had 186 receptions for 2,925 yards, a 15.7-yard average, and 28 touchdowns. His senior season he was selected first-team All-Big 12 when he had 66 receptions for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Running back Aaron Shampkin: Shampkin most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, but also spent part of the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. He played at Harvard where he was a two-time All-Ivy League selection, leading the leage with a 92.8-yard rushing average per game in 2021. Finished his career with 402 carries for 2,251 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Jacob Slade: Slade spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad after he was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He played college ball at Michigan State where he recorded 88 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.