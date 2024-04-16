Steelers share love of football in Ireland

Over 25 aspiring Irish kickers and punters took part in clinics throughout the day, with Berry and Suisham leading them through drills and providing tips and advice. Among those taking part were Monaghan's Rory Beggan, Mark Jackson and Darragh Leader, who all participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program earlier this year. Jackson was named the Kicking Clinic "Champion" for his overall performance.

"There are a lot of great athletes over here, especially in the kicking game," said Berry. "For those in America who don't know, they have a strong background here not just with soccer but also rugby and Irish football. They have great kicking games. A lot of these guys have got a great base to work with. If they can stick with it, get in the gym, get stronger, get bigger and continue to hone that technique, there is definitely a great opportunity for them to progress in their careers."