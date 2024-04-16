Steelers share love of football in Ireland

The Island of Ireland had a Pittsburgh flavor on Tuesday when the Steelers hosted their first-ever American Football Kicking Clinic at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin.
Former Steelers - kicker Shaun Suisham and punter Jordan Berry – and Dan Rooney, the Steelers Director of Business Development & Strategy, led the free clinic, along with Tadhg Leader of Leader Kicking. The day wrapped up with a youth clinic for young people from across Ireland.
"I had a ton of fun," said Berry, who punted for the Steelers from 2015-2020. "It was great to be out here with the guys. They're really dedicated to the game and its great to see so much interest in American football."
"It's a real honor to be here with Jordan to represent the Steelers and help teach the game we love so much," added Suisham. "There is talent here and we hope we've been able to leave these young athletes with something they can build upon."
Over 25 aspiring Irish kickers and punters took part in clinics throughout the day, with Berry and Suisham leading them through drills and providing tips and advice. Among those taking part were Monaghan's Rory Beggan, Mark Jackson and Darragh Leader, who all participated in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program earlier this year.
Jackson was named the Kicking Clinic "Champion" for his overall performance.
"There are a lot of great athletes over here, especially in the kicking game," said Berry. "For those in America who don't know, they have a strong background here not just with soccer but also rugby and Irish football. They have great kicking games. A lot of these guys have got a great base to work with. If they can stick with it, get in the gym, get stronger, get bigger and continue to hone that technique, there is definitely a great opportunity for them to progress in their careers."
The Kicking Clinic is part of the Steelers embracing the area after the team was awarded the rights to expand their brand and host activities in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as part of the NFL's 'Global Markets Program.' The Program allows teams access to international markets to expand their team brand, and the Steelers have done so already through a youth football clinic, a Fan Watch Patry at Croke Park in Dublin, and other activities.
"Any time we can get our alumni to an event, and they get to teach the game to a group of young men that are passionate about our sport, that makes it a success," said Rooney. "Today, we saw a group of Irish athletes of varying ages that are passionate and talented, and its clear that they want to get better. It was great to see Jordan and Shaun help them to do that today.
"These guys play Gaelic football and rugby at high levels and their ability to perform under pressure, and we saw that first-hand. There was some talented legs here today."