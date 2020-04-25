Steelers select Claypool in the second round

"He wins an awful lot of one-on-ones. I have never seen him not win a one-on-one type play."

That combination of size and speed, with Claypool being a big-body receiver at 6-4, 238 pounds and running a 4.42 at the Combine, gives the Steelers a nice weapon in the passing game.

"I think that is something a lot of teams talked about with me, the combination of size and speed," said Claypool. "It allows offenses to do a lot of different things. I am excited to bring that to the table. I think there are a lot of things I can do. We will have to see how it plays out."

Claypool said part of the reason for his breakout season in 2019 was gaining confidence, something you can never underestimate.

"A big part of that was confidence," said Claypool. "Being in the situation and knowing you can make the play helps you do it again and again. That came with hard work and practice. And once I got that confidence it was something that really helped. That was pretty big and also just putting in extra work before and after practice."

Claypool, who is from British Columbia, is the first Canadian player who ever played for Notre Dame.

The Steelers took a wide receiver in the second round in both 2017 with JuJu Smith-Schuster and 2018 with James Washington. They selected receiver Diontae Johnson in the third round in 2019.

HEARING FROM HIS TEAMMATES: It didn't take long for Claypool to hear from his teammates, and his new quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the first one to reach out.

"Ben Roethlisberger called me right after I got off the phone with the Steelers," said Claypool. "He introduced himself and congratulated me. And then JuJu [Smith-Schuster] texted me. They have been really good so far reaching out and making it pretty special."

FUN FACT: Claypool caught the attention of Notre Dame after putting his high school highlights on Facebook and it caught some attention.