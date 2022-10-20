Steelers conscious of keeping top on the Dolphins

"That's a whole different quarterback, whole different situation," Edmunds said of having faced Hill twice last season with the Chiefs. "We've just got to focus on what we've got to do."

That will mean keeping both speedy Miami receivers in front of them and not allowing big plays. Waddle leads the NFL with four receptions of 40 or more yards this season, while Hill is tied for second with three. That's more even than the Bills, who hit the Steelers for three such plays in their win Oct. 9.

"Any time you play a team with speed like that, you're obviously aware of it, but you can't be scared of it," Austin said. "You know what they're good at and you try to take it away. We're not going to be able to cover them all, man-to-man running around all day. We're going to have to put our guys in good positions to maybe kind of catch some of these things on these crossers and deep balls and keep them in front of us."

And tackle the catch.

That's where strong play from the safeties will come into play.

Yes, Hill and Waddle are going to make catches. But if Fitzpatrick and Edmunds are there to help get them on the ground quickly, those plays can be minimized.

Fitzpatrick and Edmunds have been good at that this season. Fitzpatrick has missed just two tackles this season and is third on the team with 33 overall, despite missing last week's game with a knee injury. Edmunds, meanwhile, had a season-high 10 tackles in the win over the Buccaneers.

"(Edmunds) played really well last week. He triggered. He did a lot of really good things," Austin said. "It was good because he was the veteran out there. He was the guy who has played a lot of football for us. I thought he did a really good job leading the way for us on the back end."

The Steelers will obviously need more of that this week, regardless of who is out there.