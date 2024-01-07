Steelers run over the Ravens

His availability for a potential playoff game is unknown at this point.

And with the win, the Steelers now know exactly what they need to occur for them to reach the AFC playoffs. At 10-7, the Steelers would be in with a win by the Titans over the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday, or a win by the Dolphins over the Bills in the Sunday night game. The Steelers also could make the playoffs in the unlikely event Saturday night's game between the Texans and Colts in Indianapolis ends in a tie.

The Steelers knew going into the game none of that would matter unless they first took care of business themselves. And they did that much the same way they handled things against the Seattle Seahawks – with their running game.

With the weather a factor as heavy rains fell throughout the game, the team that ran the ball better figured to win this game.

And the Steelers established early that they could run the ball – if they avoided mishandling it.

After the two teams traded punts on their opening possessions, the Steelers mounted a 12-play, 76-yard drive that saw them run the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Harris, who went over 1,000 yards for third time in his career in the game, capped the drive off with a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens fumbled on their next possession, as Mark Robinson stripped running back Melvin Gordon of the ball, with Larry Ogunjobi recovering at the Baltimore 45. But the Steelers gave it right back, as Jaylen Warren fumbled at the end of a short catch at the Baltimore 33 with the Ravens recovering.

The Steelers got a stop on that possession, but took over following a punt at their own 10. And after going three-and-out when Warren's third-and-3 run came up just short, they punted the ball back to Baltimore, with the Ravens taking over at their own 29.

Gus Edwards broke off a 29-yard and Huntley connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7-7 just before the two-minute warning.

The Steelers got the ball back at their own 40 after a heads up play by return man Godwin Igwebuike, who established himself out of bounds before touching the squibbed kickoff, but the Steelers were unable to take advantage of the field position before the half.

The Steelers drove to the Baltimore 33, but Rudolph was sacked on back-to-back plays by Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, with Rudolph fumbling and the Ravens recovering the second for a turnover just before the half.

The Steelers got another three-and-out to open the second half, and Harris broke off a 15-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after a punt to put the ball in Baltimore territory again. But the Steelers again moved backward from there, with Rudolph being unable to handle a shotgun snap on third down, and simply falling on the ball.

The game continued to be a battle of field position as the rain continued to fall and the playing surface got increasingly slick.

On the opening play of the fourth quarter, the Steelers faced third-and-4 at their own 29 having just lost Watt for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Rudolph took the snap, looked inside to tight end Pat Freiermuth at the sticks and instead went to Johnson on a slant route with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in a trail position. Johnson caught the pass 15 yards downfield and raced untouched for a go-ahead touchdown.

The 71-yard touchdown was the longest of his career and the 6th play of 65 or more yards for the Steelers this season, marking the first time since 1988 they have done that.

Baltimore turned the ball over again in the fourth quarter, as Edwards lost a fumble that was recovered by MarKus Golden at the Baltimore 32.

The Steelers rode Harris down inside the 5, eventually getting a 25-yard field goal from Chris Boswell to push their advantage to 17-7.

Baltimore added a Justin Tucker field goal to make it 17-10 with 16 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Steelers a pair of 17-10 wins over the Ravens this season.

Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the touchdown, posting a passer rating of 115.0. It was his third-straight game with a passer rating over 112.