Xtra Points

Steelers run over the Ravens

Jan 06, 2024 at 08:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Dale Lolley 

Contributing Writer/Editor

The Steelers got the win they needed Saturday on a cold, rainy day in Baltimore.

Now, they must wait and see if it's enough to get them into the postseason.

Najee Harris rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries, while Mason Rudolph connected with Diontae Johnson on a touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter, as the Steelers edged the Ravens, 17-10, here at M&T Bank Stadium.

-->> Steelers Playoff Scenarios

It was a much-needed victory for the Steelers, who improved to 10-7 on the season and defeated the Ravens (13-4) for the seventh time in their past eight meetings, but it also was costly.

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a knee injury late in the third quarter while chasing Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley and did not return. Watt finished the game with seven tackles, three of which were for a loss, two sacks and two quarterback hits.

GAME PHOTOS: Week 18 at Ravens

Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels (78) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Pressley Harvin III (6) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Rodney Williams (87) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (16) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keeanu Benton (95) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (99) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker (38) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Taylor Ollason / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Taylor Ollason/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kyron Johnson (53) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Kyron Johnson (53) Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Armon Watts (94) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

His availability for a potential playoff game is unknown at this point.

And with the win, the Steelers now know exactly what they need to occur for them to reach the AFC playoffs. At 10-7, the Steelers would be in with a win by the Titans over the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday, or a win by the Dolphins over the Bills in the Sunday night game. The Steelers also could make the playoffs in the unlikely event Saturday night's game between the Texans and Colts in Indianapolis ends in a tie.

The Steelers knew going into the game none of that would matter unless they first took care of business themselves. And they did that much the same way they handled things against the Seattle Seahawks – with their running game.

With the weather a factor as heavy rains fell throughout the game, the team that ran the ball better figured to win this game.

And the Steelers established early that they could run the ball – if they avoided mishandling it.

After the two teams traded punts on their opening possessions, the Steelers mounted a 12-play, 76-yard drive that saw them run the ball 10 times for 63 yards. Harris, who went over 1,000 yards for third time in his career in the game, capped the drive off with a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ravens fumbled on their next possession, as Mark Robinson stripped running back Melvin Gordon of the ball, with Larry Ogunjobi recovering at the Baltimore 45. But the Steelers gave it right back, as Jaylen Warren fumbled at the end of a short catch at the Baltimore 33 with the Ravens recovering.

The Steelers got a stop on that possession, but took over following a punt at their own 10. And after going three-and-out when Warren's third-and-3 run came up just short, they punted the ball back to Baltimore, with the Ravens taking over at their own 29.

Gus Edwards broke off a 29-yard and Huntley connected with Isaiah Likely for a 28-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 7-7 just before the two-minute warning.

The Steelers got the ball back at their own 40 after a heads up play by return man Godwin Igwebuike, who established himself out of bounds before touching the squibbed kickoff, but the Steelers were unable to take advantage of the field position before the half.

The Steelers drove to the Baltimore 33, but Rudolph was sacked on back-to-back plays by Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy, with Rudolph fumbling and the Ravens recovering the second for a turnover just before the half.

The Steelers got another three-and-out to open the second half, and Harris broke off a 15-yard run on the first play from scrimmage after a punt to put the ball in Baltimore territory again. But the Steelers again moved backward from there, with Rudolph being unable to handle a shotgun snap on third down, and simply falling on the ball.

The game continued to be a battle of field position as the rain continued to fall and the playing surface got increasingly slick.

On the opening play of the fourth quarter, the Steelers faced third-and-4 at their own 29 having just lost Watt for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Rudolph took the snap, looked inside to tight end Pat Freiermuth at the sticks and instead went to Johnson on a slant route with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in a trail position. Johnson caught the pass 15 yards downfield and raced untouched for a go-ahead touchdown.

The 71-yard touchdown was the longest of his career and the 6th play of 65 or more yards for the Steelers this season, marking the first time since 1988 they have done that.

Baltimore turned the ball over again in the fourth quarter, as Edwards lost a fumble that was recovered by MarKus Golden at the Baltimore 32.

The Steelers rode Harris down inside the 5, eventually getting a 25-yard field goal from Chris Boswell to push their advantage to 17-7.

Baltimore added a Justin Tucker field goal to make it 17-10 with 16 seconds remaining in the game, giving the Steelers a pair of 17-10 wins over the Ravens this season.

Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the touchdown, posting a passer rating of 115.0. It was his third-straight game with a passer rating over 112.

Huntley, subbing for Lamar Jackson with the Ravens having clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, completed 15 of 28 passes for 146 yards.

Related Content

news

Steelers top Seahawks, 30-23

Steelers rush for more than 200 yards in first win in Seattle since 1983
news

Steelers top Bengals, 34-11

Mason Rudolph throws for 290 yards and two touchdowns in win
news

Steelers fall to Colts, 30-13

Steelers jump out to 13-0 lead, only to see Indianapolis storm back
news

Steelers fall to Patriots

Steelers fall behind 21-3, unable to rally in 21-18 loss
news

Steelers fall to Cardinals

Slow start dooms Steelers in weather-delayed loss
news

Steelers defeat Bengals, 16-10

Steelers post over 400 yards of offense to improve to 7-4
news

Steelers fall to the Browns

Late field goal lifts Cleveland to 13-10 win
news

Steelers hold off Packers, 23-19

Defense bends but doesn't break as Steelers improve to 6-3
news

Steelers rally to beat Titans

Johnson catches game-winner as Pickett leads sixth-career fourth-quarter comeback
news

Steelers fall to Jaguars, 20-10

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kenny Pickett injured in loss to Jacksonville
news

Steelers rally to defeat Rams

Pickett throws for 230 yards as Steelers improve to 4-2
Advertising