Steelers release Witherspoon; claim Jones

May 17, 2023
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have released cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and claimed defensive tackle Manny Jones off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals

Witherspoon was acquired via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks before the start of the 2021 season and re-signed during the 2022 offseason.

Witherspoon dealt with a hamstring injury in 2022, limiting his playing time. He saw action in just four games, starting all of them. He finished the season with 20 tackles, 17 of them solo stops, one interception and two passes defensed.

Witherspoon played in nine games, starting two, in 2021 after being inactive in eight of the first nine games of the season.

Witherspoon spent the 2021 offseason with the Seahawks, but was traded before seeing any playing time. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the 66th selection overall. While with the 49ers, Witherspoon played in 47 games, starting 33 in four seasons. He had 131 career tackles, 112 of them solo stops, seven interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown in 2019, and 33 passes defensed with the 49ers.

Jones originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in four games for the Cardinals in 2022, recording six tackles, two of them solo stops. He had a career-best three tackles against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18.

Jones played at Colorado State where he appeared in 50 games. He recorded 181 tackles, 86 of them solo stops, 33 tackles for a loss. 13.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

