Steelers release three players

Apr 26, 2020 at 04:30 PM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released three players – running back Darrin Hall, wide receiver Jamal Custis, and safety Tray Matthews – it was announced this afternoon.

This brings the Steelers' roster to the 90-man limit.

