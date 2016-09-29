Steelers release Richardson

The Steelers released running back Daryl Richardson, it was announced today.
Richardson saw action in all three games in 2016 for the Steelers. He signed a Reserve/Future Contract with Pittsburgh on January 20, 2016.
The Steelers' roster exemption for running back Le'Veon Bell expired today at 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's roster now stands at 53 players.
Bell hasn't played in a game that counts in the standings since Nov. 1, 2015, when he was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the remainder of the season. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 regular season.