Steelers Release Quarterback Troy Smith

The Steelers released veteran quarterback Troy Smith, the team announced today.
Smith signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Steelers on January 20, 2012. Prior to joining the Steelers, Smith spent time with the Omaha Nighthawks (2011) of the United Football League, the San Francisco 49ers (2010) and the Baltimore Ravens (2007-2009).
A five-year NFL veteran, Smith saw action in 20 games with eight career starts. Smith was originally drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round (174th overall) if the 2007 NFL Draft.