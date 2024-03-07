 Skip to main content
Steelers release Neal

Mar 07, 2024 at 11:06 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers released safety Keanu Neal with the designation of Failed Physical on Thursday.

Neal was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 18 and stayed on it for the remainder of the season.

Neal played in nine games in 2023, starting eight of them. He recorded 50 tackles, 33 of them solo stops, and had one interception.

Neal was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In eight seasons in the NFL, Neal has started 69 of the 89 games he played he. He has 513 career tackles, 23 passes defensed, 22 tackles for a loss, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, four interceptions, two and a half sacks.

