Steelers release Neal

The Steelers released safety Keanu Neal with the designation of Failed Physical on Thursday.

Neal was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Nov. 18 and stayed on it for the remainder of the season.

Neal played in nine games in 2023, starting eight of them. He recorded 50 tackles, 33 of them solo stops, and had one interception.

Neal was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.