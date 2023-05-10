Steelers release Maulet

The Steelers released veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

Maulet, who would be entering his eighth year in the NFL, spent the last two seasons with the Steelers. He played in every game, starting eight of the 33 games he played in over the two seasons.

In 2022, Maulet played in 17 games, with six starts. He had 46 tackles, 30 of them solo stops, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, one interception, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also had 13 tackles on special teams.