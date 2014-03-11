Steelers release LaMarr Woodley

Mar 11, 2014 at 09:05 AM
Woodley_Article.jpg

The Steelers have released linebacker LaMarr Woodley with a post June 1st designation, the team announced today.

Woodley was originally selected by the Steelers in the second round (46th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He started 81-of-94 games played during the regular season as well as seven-of-eight postseason contests in his seven years with Pittsburgh. Woodley was named to the Pro Bowl and selected second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in 2009.

During the regular season, Woodley recorded 355 tackles, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 57 sacks, which rank seventh in team history. He reached 50 career sacks in just 73 games played, 22 games faster than any Pittsburgh defender, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. Woodley registered 36 tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in the postseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

