Steelers release Cole

Feb 23, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers released center Mason Cole on Friday.

Cole was the team's starting center the last two seasons (2022-23). He started a total of 34 regular season games, 17 each season during that time. He also started the Steelers Wild Card playoff game in 2023. 

Cole signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent during the 2022 offseason, after spending one season with the Minnesota Vikings (2021) and three with the Arizona Cardinals (2018-20), the team who drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. 

Cole was the recipient of 'The Chief' Award in 2022, named after Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. and presented to a member of the Steelers organization who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media that Rooney displayed.

