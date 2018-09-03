Steelers re-sign Berhe to active roster

There is no such thing in the NFL as a 'final' 53-man roster, because if there is one thing everybody knows, roster moves are a constant.

And just two days after the Steelers initial 53-man roster was set, it changed when safety Nat Berhe was re-signed to the active roster.

Berhe, who signed with the team this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, had nine tackles in this preseason, adding four special teams tackles.

Berhe, a fifth-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2014 NFL Draft out of San Diego State, played in 38 games during his first four seasons, starting two. He missed the 2015 season with a calf injury that was suffered during the team's OTAs that spring.

Nicknamed 'The Missile' his rookie season because of his tackling, Berhe was a special teams ace for the Giants, leading that unit in tackles in 2017. He had a total of 24 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble on defense, plus 24 more tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.