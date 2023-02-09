Steelers position-by-position: Cornerbacks

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

Sutton is an unrestricted free agent. He'll turn 28 at the end of February, so the 2017 third-round draft pick isn't anywhere near being over the hill.

Keeping Sutton, who can play every spot on the back end of the defense, would be nice. Sutton is a heady player coming off a season in which he had a career-high three interceptions. And he has five interceptions the past two seasons.

Wallace showed he can be an impact player, as well, in his first season with the Steelers after being added as a free agent.

And Pierre, who is a restricted free agent, rebounded well after an up-and-down season in 2021 that eventually led to him being benched. Pierre played 260 defensive snaps in 2022, seeing time on the outside in second- and third-and-long situations when Sutton slid inside to the slot.

Maulet has proven valuable in the slot, particularly on run downs, where he excels as a blitzer, as well.

After a promising 2020 season in which he played well down the stretch after being acquired via trade with Seattle, Witherspoon appeared in just four games.

The Steelers also acquired veteran William Jackson at the trade deadline for a conditional draft pick. Jackson did not play a down after coming over from Washington, missing the rest of the season with a back issue.

He's under contract for 2023, but the Steelers could move on from the 30-year-old at minimal cost.

Overall, this group produced more splash in 2022 than the secondary had done the previous season. Keeping that component of things intact while also not giving up as many big plays as it did in 2023 is a must.