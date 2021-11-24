Steelers players in Top 10 in Pro Bowl votes

Pro Bowl voting is officially underway, and there are multiple Steelers players ranked in the Top 10 vote getters at their respective position. The rankings include both conferences.

Defensively T.J. Watt is the leading vote-getter at outside linebacker, while Cameron Heyward, who is having a remarkable season, is ranked seventh at defensive tackle. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is ranked seventh at free safety.

On offense, rookie Najee Harris is ranked third among the running backs, the only offensive player in the Top 10.

On the special teams front, rookie Pressley Harvin III is the second-leading vote getter at the punter spot and returner Ray-Ray McCloud is also second as a return specialist. Chris Boswell is fifth among kickers. Miles Killebrew, who had a blocked punt on Sunday night against the Chargers, is ranked 10th in the special teams category, while long snapper Christian Kuntz is also ranked 10th.