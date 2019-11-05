Steelers place Gilbert III on IR; promote Spillane

The Steelers made several roster moves on Tuesday, including making changes to the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

Rookie Ulysees Gilbert II was placed on the team's Reserve/Injured list after dealing with back issues the past few weeks.

With a spot open on the roster the team promoted linebacker Robert Spillane from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Spillane signed with the Steelers this past offseason, but was waived before the season began.

He was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans after a tryout during rookie minicamp in 2018 and then added to the Titans practice squad at the start of the 2018 season. He was activated in season and played in one game for the Titans in 2018, but was released midseason. Spillane played against the Steelers in the 2018 preseason and intercepted Landry Jones.

Spillane was a second-team All Mid-American Conference selection as a junior and senior at Western Michigan and finished his career there with 312 tackles, 10 sacks and four interceptions.

The team also re-signed tight end Kevin Rader to the practice squad and added receiver Terry Wright and released running back Darrin Hall.