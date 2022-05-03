Steelers OTA and minicamp dates

The Steelers offseason program is officially underway at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, broken up into three phases, which began on April 18 with voluntary strength and conditioning work and includes the team's rookie minicamp and mandatory minicamp.

The team's rookie minicamp set for May 13-15. The team's mandatory minicamp will be June 7-9.

Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which are voluntary, begin on May 24 and run through June 2. The team will hold 6 OTAs sessions over two weeks, with the dates including May 24-26 and May 31-June 2. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Steelers Offseason Program Schedule:

Monday, April 18 – Voluntary offseason program began

Friday, May 13 - Sunday, May 15 - Rookie Minicamp

Tuesday, May 24 – OTA 1

Wednesday, May 25 – OTA 2

Thursday, May 26 – OTA 3

Tuesday, May 31- OTA 4

Wednesday, June 1 – OTA 5

Thursday, June 2 – OTA 6

Tuesday, June 7 – Mandatory Minicamp

Wednesday, June 8 – Mandatory Minicamp

Thursday, June 9 – Mandatory Minicamp

Breakdown of Phases of Offseason Program:

Phase One (April 18-29): During this two-week voluntary phase activities are limited to strength and conditioning, meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (May 2-20): In this voluntary phase on-field workouts may include drills with strict guidelines and no contact. Coaches are permitted to be on the field during this time. All drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace that is for instructional purposes.