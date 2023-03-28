NFL owners vote no on replay review of roughing the passer

Also tabled until May was a proposal by the Lions that would reenact a roster allowance for teams to designate a third quarterback on their game-day roster. That rule was in effect from 1991 through 2010, but was abolished in 2011 when game-day roster sizes were increased to 46 players.

Also tabled was a proposal to eliminate crackback blocks by a man in motion.

"There's a chance some of the things that were tabled will be passed," Rooney said. "The proposal to eliminate a crackback block by a man in motion, there was a long discussion about it. I think there's a good chance we'll vote on that in May. That's probably the one that got the most discussion that might come back."

While those proposals did not pass, several other minor changes to the game did. Most notable among those was a proposal by the Eagles to allow the use of zero as a number, as well as giving kickers and punters the opportunity to wear numbers between 0 and 49, and 90 and 99.

The Steelers haven't had a player wear 0. The Steelers haven't had a player wear that number since Johnny Clement did so from 1946 through 1948 and was known as "Mr. Zero."

"I wouldn't be surprised," Rooney said when asked if he thinks any players will ask for the number.

A proposal by the Texans also was accepted that will expand the Replay Official's jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.