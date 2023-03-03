NFL Combine: Dunbar likes the on-field look at prospects

"I don't want to go there. That's his team," Stroud said. "I've got to do my thing and I've got to go build my legacy. He texted me yesterday morning. Me and him are brothers for life."

• Defensive back workouts took place Friday, and the early returns were impressive.

Two of the top cornerbacks in this draft, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr., both checked off the boxes when it came to having the size and speed necessary to play in the NFL.

Gonzalez checked in at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds and then ran a blistering unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 41 ½-inch vertical jump and a standing broad jump of 11-feet, 1-inch.

Porter, meanwhile, measured 6-foot-2 ½, 193 pounds with 34-inch arms. He ran an unofficial 40 time of 4.46 seconds with a 35-inch vertical jump to go with a standing broad jump of 10-feet, 9-inches.

• Michigan cornerback D.J. Turner became the 18th player since 2000 to record a 40-yard dash of less than 4.3 seconds when he posted a time of 4.27 seconds Friday.

• Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was one of the big winners from Thursday night's late workouts.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Young blazed through a 40 in 4.43 seconds and also showed off a 38-inch vertical jump.

• Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who transferred to USC last year after quarterback Kenny Pickett left for the NFL -- and the Steelers -- would love to be reunited with his former college quarterback.

"If we reunite, that'd be good," said Addison on Friday. "That'd be real cool, (a) real easy transition. Come get me."

Addison won the Biletnikoff Award after the 2021 season while working with Pickett when he caught 100 passes for nearly 1,600 yards with 17 touchdowns. His numbers at USC last season weren't nearly as gaudy, as he had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns.

Still, to reunite Pickett and Addison, the Steelers would likely have to select him with one of their top two selections -- at No. 17 or 32. And that might not be in the cards for the team.