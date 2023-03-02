NFL Combine: Porter credits family for position

He also didn't have any interceptions in 2022 after getting one in 2021, but that was more of a byproduct of teams just not throwing his way.

"For some guys, I think so, but not for me," Porter said when asked if having just one career interception is a concern. "I know what I can do. I'm not worried about that.

"I didn't get targeted a lot, especially toward the back end (of the season). I knew what it was. It was a respect thing."

Porter is confident. To play his position on the field, confidence is a must.

He said he's got the fiery attitude his father played with on the field, but he's more like his mother, Christy, off it. That seems to serve him well.

"I feel like I'm CB1 for a reason," Porter said when it comes to his ranking in this year's draft. "I feel like I'm the best corner here. I'm here to show my talents and prove why."

Whether that winds up being the case remains to be seen. Porter sits atop this year's cornerback draft class along with Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez of Oregon according to most draft analysts. How NFL teams see that trio, and in what order, remains to be seen.

But Porter, who was around the Steelers quite a bit when he was in high school when his father was coaching, would love the opportunity to join the Steelers, who own the 17th pick in the first round of the draft in April.