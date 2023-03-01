NFL Combine: DT Bresee out to show his worth

Pickett had a solid rookie season, leading the Steelers to a 7-5 record in the games he started. Cosell is interested to see what year two looks like moving forward.

"I think they have a pretty good receiving core. I think they can have a pretty explosive passing game," Cosell said. "Pickens, to me, is complete. Pickens can be a great receiver. Diontae Johnson, I think he's a pretty good receiver. (Pat) Freiermuth is a pretty good tight end. I really liked Calvin Austin coming out of Memphis. I know it was kind of a lost season for him. He's an explosive kid."

Austin, a fourth-round pick of the Steelers last season, missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. But general manager Omar Khan said here Tuesday that Austin is expected to be ready to practice when the Steelers start their offseason program.

• Linebackers are asked to do a lot of different things.

But swim? Well, that might be a stretch, though not if you talk to Iowa inside linebacker Jack Campbell.

"Linebackers you've got to be amphibious and do a lot of different things," the 6-foot-5, 246-pound Campebll said. "You've got to know the front, but you've got to know how to play it with the back end of the coverage. I feel like for me I definitely need to improve on rushing the passer. That's a huge area I see I can continue to grow in."

Amphibious?

"When I think of amphibious, I think of a frog," Campbell explained. "You can go in the water, you can go on the land. At linebacker you've got to play the run, take on blocks, you've got to be able to use your hands. You've got to be violent back there. But also you've got to drop back into coverage. I'm going to use this guy as an example: Tyreek Hill. I'm going to have Tyreek Hill in the slot, so I have to be able to take on 330-pound guys and defeat them, and then go tackle a Nick Chubb. The next play I'm going to have to cover Tyreek Hill. That's the context I'm talking about."