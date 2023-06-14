Tomlin listening as much as watching minicamp practices

"The two-minute offense, for example, in the college game, if you get an earned first down, there's a clock stoppage as they administer the chain movement and so on and so forth. So there's a lot to be learned in nuances relative to the game. Environments like this give us an opportunity to do so. In the midst of that, we're just watching them compete. We're doing it with a governor and doing it in an appropriate way and it still is fun. It still is football. It's good to watch them partake in it that way."

One player who Tomlin hasn't had to put a "governor" on this offseason has been second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett has repeatedly said this offseason the offense is far ahead of where it was a year ago. And for Pickett, that makes sense, according to Tomlin, since the young quarterback is so much farther along in his own journey.

"His maturation has got a lot to do with it," Tomlin said "It's probably true but probably from a perception standpoint. He's probably a little bit lower anxiety than he was a year ago, so he's able to absorb the totality of what it is we're doing and the things that come with being him, the leadership component.