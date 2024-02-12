 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Feb 12, 2024 at 05:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Monday, releasing three veterans. 

The team released punter Pressley Harvin III, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and quarterback Mitch Trubisky. 

Harvin and Okorafor were both drafted by the team, while Trubisky was signed as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2022 season. 

Harvin, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, punted 217 times for 9,473 yards, a 43.7-yard average. He also had 75 punts that were downed inside the opponent's 25-yard line. 

Okorafor was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 77 games, starting 59 of them, during his six seasons with the team. 

Trubisky signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He played in a total of 12 games, starting seven, during his two seasons in the black and gold. Trubisky completed 184 of 287 pass attempts, 64.1 percent, for 1,884 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 92 yards rushing on 35 carries, 2.6 average and four touchdowns.

Related Content

news

Meadors signed to Reserve/Future contract

The Steelers signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
news

Steelers sign five to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed five players, including some who spent time on the practice squad in 2023, to Reserve/Future contracts
news

Steelers sign 17 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed multiple players to Reserve/Future contracts today
news

Steelers elevate Jack, Rowe

The Steelers elevated Myles Jack and Eric Rowe for Monday's Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills
news

Steelers restore Kazee to active roster

The Steelers restored Damontae Kazee to the active roster and placed Trenton Thompson on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Steelers sign Wing to practice squad

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad move

The Steelers signed linebacker David Perales to the practice squad
news

Steelers elevate Jack, Rowe for Ravens game

The Steelers elevated Myles Jack and Eric Rowe to the Active/Inactive role for Saturday's game
news

Jack, Rowe elevated for Seahawks game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe for Sunday's game against the Seahawks
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Bengals game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals
Advertising