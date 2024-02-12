Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Monday, releasing three veterans.

The team released punter Pressley Harvin III, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Harvin and Okorafor were both drafted by the team, while Trubisky was signed as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2022 season.

Harvin, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, punted 217 times for 9,473 yards, a 43.7-yard average. He also had 75 punts that were downed inside the opponent's 25-yard line.

Okorafor was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played in 77 games, starting 59 of them, during his six seasons with the team.