Steelers make roster moves

Dec 07, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to the practice squad.

Egbule spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has played in 32 career games, with six tackles, three of them solo stops, two quarterback hits and seven special teams tackles.

He played at the University of Houston where he started all 13 games his senior season, finishing the year with 69 tackles, 5.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. In his four seasons at Houston he had 164 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, eight passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

To make room for Egbule, the team released running back Master Teague III from the practice squad.

