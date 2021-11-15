Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Nov 15, 2021 at 04:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Fitzpatrick had five tackles against the Lions on Sunday, including two solo stops.

Through nine games, all of which he started, he leads the team with 64 tackles, 44 of them solo hits, a pass defense, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble.

The team also signed quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad, with Ben Roethlisberger already on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Morgan was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets. He spent the 2020 season on the New York Jets 53-man roster but was not active for any games.

Morgan was released by the Jets earlier this season and spent time on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.

To make room for him on the practice squad the team released nose tackle Isaiah Mack.

