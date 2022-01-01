Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers activated defensive end Isaiah Buggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 List today.

Buggs was placed on the list on Dec. 23.The timing is good as defensive end Chris Wormley was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Friday.

The team also restored safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. Joseph was on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

In addition, the Steelers signed linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales was on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. The Steelers are familiar with Scales after he spent time on the team's practice squad and active roster in 2019 and 2020, playing in four games last season.

Scales, who first signed with the Steelers in Jan., 2019, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Rams following the 2018 NFL Draft. Scales played collegiately at Indiana where the linebacker had 325 tackles and 18 sacks.