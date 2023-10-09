Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed fullback Jack Colletto to the practice squad and released fullback Zander Horvath and punter Brad Wing.
Colletto was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Colletto played at Oregon State where he played in 43 games, finishing with 110 carries for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns and four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
The versatile Colletto also played quarterback, completing 25 of 50 passes for 254, returned kicks and played linebacker early in his career.
Colletto was a Hornung Award Winner his senior season, an All-Pac-12 First Team selection (all-purpose) and an Associated Press All-Pac-12 Second Team selection (all purpose).