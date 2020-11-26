Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Nov 26, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers didn't have practice on Thanksgiving Day, but the team did make roster moves.

Running back Trey Edmunds was placed on the Reserve/Injured List after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Edmunds, who was signed to the Active/Inactive roster on Oct. 10, missed last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was also called up from the practice squad for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games.

Tight end Vance McDonald, who was activated on Nov. 24 and returned to practfice this week after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Nov. 10, was added to the Active/Inactive roster since his two-day COVID-19 roster exemption has expired. Edmunds being placed on the Reserve/Injured List made room for McDonald on the roster.

Related Content

news

Steelers sign 17 to Reserve/Future contracts

The Steelers signed multiple players to Reserve/Future contracts today
news

Steelers elevate Jack, Rowe

The Steelers elevated Myles Jack and Eric Rowe for Monday's Super Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills
news

Steelers restore Kazee to active roster

The Steelers restored Damontae Kazee to the active roster and placed Trenton Thompson on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Steelers sign Wing to practice squad

The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers make practice squad move

The Steelers signed linebacker David Perales to the practice squad
news

Steelers elevate Jack, Rowe for Ravens game

The Steelers elevated Myles Jack and Eric Rowe to the Active/Inactive role for Saturday's game
news

Jack, Rowe elevated for Seahawks game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Myles Jack and safety Eric Rowe for Sunday's game against the Seahawks
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made multiple practice squad moves on Wednesday
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Bengals game

The Steelers made multiple roster moves ahead of Saturday's game against the Bengals
news

Steelers release McFarland

The Steelers released running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

news

Riley returns to practice

Defensive back Elijah Riley returned to practice today
news

Steelers sign Elliott to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Jalen Elliott to the practice squad
Advertising