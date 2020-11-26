Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers didn't have practice on Thanksgiving Day, but the team did make roster moves.
Running back Trey Edmunds was placed on the Reserve/Injured List after suffering a hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. Edmunds, who was signed to the Active/Inactive roster on Oct. 10, missed last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was also called up from the practice squad for the team's Week 5 and Week 7 games.
Tight end Vance McDonald, who was activated on Nov. 24 and returned to practfice this week after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Nov. 10, was added to the Active/Inactive roster since his two-day COVID-19 roster exemption has expired. Edmunds being placed on the Reserve/Injured List made room for McDonald on the roster.