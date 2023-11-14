Steelers make roster moves

"We're going to lean on Elandon Roberts, but that's why we brought him here," said Tomlin. "He's a defensive quarterback in mentality and a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player. He does a really good job in those areas. We hadn't been playing him, in some situations or possession-down moments, but we might expand his role in some of those areas for benefit of communication and fluidity in that area. But those are things that we get an opportunity to ponder over the course of a preparation week."