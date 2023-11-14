Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made several roster moves, including placing linebacker Kwon Alexander on the Reserve/Injured List.
Alexander suffered what Coach Mike Tomlin called an Achilles injury against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The team also released guard Joey Fisher and tight end Scotty Washington from the practice squad.
With both Alexander and Cole Holcomb on the Reserve/Injured List, Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that the team will rely on linebacker Elandon Roberts.
"We're going to lean on Elandon Roberts, but that's why we brought him here," said Tomlin. "He's a defensive quarterback in mentality and a really good communicator, a really good above-the-neck player. He does a really good job in those areas. We hadn't been playing him, in some situations or possession-down moments, but we might expand his role in some of those areas for benefit of communication and fluidity in that area. But those are things that we get an opportunity to ponder over the course of a preparation week."
Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.