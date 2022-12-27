Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed linebacker Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants practice squad. In a related move, the team placed linebacker Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured List. Allen suffered a biceps injury in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The Steelers also signed safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad. Nelson was briefly on the practice squad in October.

Crowder was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 255th overall pick.

Crowder played in 13 games in 2022, with eight starts. He recorded one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense this season.

Crowder had played in a total of 40 games, with 28 starts, in three seasons. He played in 28 games, with 23 starts, in his first two seasons with the Giants. He has amassed 229 tackles, including 122 solo stops, two sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

He played collegiately at the University of Georgia where he started 19 of the 43 games he played, finishing with 122 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Nelson was released by the Seahawks on the final roster cut before the start of the regular season and was re-signed to the practice squad for a short stint.