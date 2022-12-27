Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster moves

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Tae Crowder to the 53-man roster, signing him off the New York Giants practice squad. In a related move, the team placed linebacker Marcus Allen on the Reserve/Injured List. Allen suffered a biceps injury in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

The Steelers also signed safety Scott Nelson to the practice squad. Nelson was briefly on the practice squad in October.

Crowder was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 255th overall pick.

Crowder played in 13 games in 2022, with eight starts. He recorded one sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense this season.

Crowder had played in a total of 40 games, with 28 starts, in three seasons. He played in 28 games, with 23 starts, in his first two seasons with the Giants. He has amassed 229 tackles, including 122 solo stops, two sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

He played collegiately at the University of Georgia where he started 19 of the 43 games he played, finishing with 122 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Nelson originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Nelson was released by the Seahawks on the final roster cut before the start of the regular season and was re-signed to the practice squad for a short stint.

Nelson finished with 127 tackles, 81 solo stops, in 29 games at Wisconsin. He added 11 tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a forced fumble, a sack and 19 passes defensed. In his senior season he set career highs with 60 tackles, 40 solo stops and tied his career-high with seven passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers promoted safety Elijah Riley to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

Jonathan Marshall was signed to the 53-man roster and Chris Wormley placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Boswell activated to 53-man roster

The Steelers activated Chris Boswell to the 53-man roster

news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed Emeke Egbule to the practice squad

news

Steelers make roster moves

DeMarvin Leal was activated to the 53-man roster and Ahkello Witherspoon was placed on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Wren signed to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive tackle Renell Wren to the practice squad

news

Steelers elevate two for Monday Night Football

The Steelers elevated Anthony McFarland and Cody White to the Active/Inactive Roster

news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers signed running back Master Teague III and receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley

news

Watt activated; Jackson to IR; Fitzpatrick out for Sunday

The Steelers activated T.J. Watt, placed William Jackson III on IR and ruled out Minkah Fitzpatrick for Sunday's game

news

Kazee activated; Boswell on Reserve/Injured

The Steelers activated safety Damontae Kazee to the 53-man roster and placed kicker Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers sign Wright to 53-man roster

The Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster

Advertising