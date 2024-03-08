Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed nose tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract and released cornerback Patrick Peterson and receiver Allen Robinson II today.

Fehoko originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 2023 season. He spent the previous three seasons (2020-2022) with the Los Angeles Chargers after signing with them as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Fehoko started the season on the team's practice squad but was promoted to the 53-man roster on Sept. 20. He was later released from the 53-man roster and signed back to the practice squad.

Fehoko had played in 19 career games, starting four of them.

Peterson signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent during the 2023 offseason.

He played in 17 games in 2023, starting 16 of them, including stepping in at safety due to injuries. He recorded 42 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, 11 passes defensed, and had two interceptions.

He has played 13 seasons, starting 200 of the 201 games he has appeared in. He has 649 career tackles, 568 of them solo stops, 36 interceptions, 122 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

The Steelers acquired Robinson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 offseason. Robinson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the 61st overall pick.

Robinson played in 17 games in 2023, finishing with 34 receptions for 280 yards. For his career he played in 127 games, starting 122, and has 562 receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns.