Steelers make roster moves ahead of MNF

The Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. The team also elevated running back Qadree Ollison from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive Roster for the game. He will revert back to the practice squad following the game.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers last week. Johnson had three receptions for 48 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Johnson was the Steelers leading receiver in 2022 with 86 receptions for 882 yards, a 10.3-yard average. In his five seasons he has played in 65 games, starting 57, and has 343 receptions for 3,694 yards and 20 touchdowns.

McFarland landed on the list with a knee injury. He played in the season opener against the 49ers, finishing with two receptions for 11 yards, but no carries. In three seasons, he has played in 15 games and has 42 carries for 146 yards and 11 receptions for 87 yards.

Ollison was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season. He spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, before signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and then the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason.

Ollison was selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 152nd overall selection. He played in 19 games for the Falcons, also spending time on their practice squad, and had 44 carries for 158 yards and five touchdowns, including four his rookie season. He played in three games for the Cowboys in 2022, also spending time on their practice squad.