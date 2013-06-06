Steelers Make Roster Moves

Jun 06, 2013 at 02:30 AM

The Steelers have placed cornerback Justin Kingon the team's Reserve/Injured List, it was announced today.

King joined the Steelers on December 18, 2012, and was inactive for the final two games of the season. He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have signed undrafted rookie free agent cornerback Nigel Malone. Malone spent time with the Colts earlier this offseason after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent from Kansas State.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

