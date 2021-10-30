Transactions

Presented by

Steelers make roster move

Oct 30, 2021 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers elevated defensive end Taco Charlton to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Charlton was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has recorded 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. He has played in a total of 44 games with three different teams, the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charlton was signed by the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason, spending one season in Kansas City before his release this year during the preseason. He recorded seven tackles, four of them solo stops and one for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last season, playing in just seven games and finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured list.

After Sunday's game against the Browns, Charlton will automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Related Content

news

Steelers make roster moves

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List
news

Steelers make roster move ahead of Lions game

The Steelers added to their depth at receiver heading into Sunday's game
news

Steelers make roster move ahead of Bears game

The Steelers made a roster move on Monday ahead of playing the Bears at Heinz Field
news

Steelers make roster moves

The team added defensive end Taco Charlton to the 53-man roster
news

Steelers trade Ingram

The Steelers traded linebacker Melvin Ingram III to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick
news

Steelers make roster moves

Running back Anthony McFarland was activated to the 53-man roster in addition to other moves
news

Steelers make moves ahead of Seahawks game

The Steelers made several roster moves ahead of facing the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football

news

Steelers make moves ahead of Broncos game

The Steelers signed Cody White to the 53-man roster and made other moves ahead of Sunday's game
news

Steelers elevate two for Packers game

Receiver Cody White and offensive tackle Chaz Green were elevated to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad

news

Steelers promote Tuszka to 53-man roster

Derrek Tuszka made the most of his opportunity and was promoted from the practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves ahead of Sunday

The Steelers add a wide receiver and linebacker to the roster
Advertising