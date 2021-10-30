Steelers make roster move

The Steelers elevated defensive end Taco Charlton to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Charlton was signed to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons he has recorded 11 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss. He has played in a total of 44 games with three different teams, the Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charlton was signed by the Chiefs in the 2020 offseason, spending one season in Kansas City before his release this year during the preseason. He recorded seven tackles, four of them solo stops and one for a loss, two sacks and a forced fumble last season, playing in just seven games and finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured list.